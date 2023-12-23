Who are the Chargers-Bills announcers on Peacock? All about NFL Week 16 game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills will try to maintain their recent winning streak when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium tonight in a Week 16 matchup.

The Chargers, who just relieved head coach Brandon Staley of his duties, will not be participating in mid-January football in the playoffs, barring a tremendous miracle. Nonetheless, a successful conclusion to this season might act as a foundation for a team looking to recover from what seems to have been a lackluster campaign.

The Buffalo Bills still have quite a lot to play for, hoping to secure an AFC postseason berth in addition to picking up their ninth victory of the year against the Chargers, who will be playing their first game under interim head coach Giff Smith.

Who are the announcers for Bills vs Chargers?

The Week 16 game will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. However, it is NBC's regular Sunday Night Football callers, Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Mike Tirico (play-by-play), who will call the Bills vs. Chargers game. The sideline reporter from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be Melissa Stark, who will be covering her 100th NFL regular-season game.

How to watch and stream Bills vs Chargers?

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers matchup at SoFi Stadium tonight is crucial to the away team's hopes of making the playoffs. It is crucial to remember that neither NBC nor any other national channel will be showing the game. But it will be the first NFL game that NBC's official streaming service, Peacock, will stream exclusively.

The Week 16 game's fourth quarter will be aired without any commercials for the first time ever. Viewers will thus see more than ten minutes of extra game coverage.

While supporters in Los Angeles can watch the game on KNBC, fans in Buffalo will have the opportunity to watch the game on WGRZ. Additionally, viewers will be able to watch the game live thanks to streaming services like NFL+ and FuboTV.

All the information you need to watch the game is below.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: N/A

Streaming: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)