Who should Chargers pick with #5 overall selection? 5 prospects Jim Harbaugh should consider at 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the most disappointing 2023 NFL seasons of any team in the league. Despite making it to the NFL playoffs the year before and having one of the most talented rosters in the league with an elite quarterback, they failed to return to the postseason. This resulted in head coach Brandon Staley being fired from his position.

The franchise replaced Staley with Jim Harbaugh, who is coming off a college football national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. He will have an opportunity to add an impactful player to the roster, as the Chargers own the fifth overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five players that Harbaugh could be targeting.

Chargers' first-round targets in 2024 NFL Draft

#1 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State Nittany Lions

Sportekeeda's Mock Draft Simulator suggested Olumuyiwa Fashanu in the first round. Elite offensive tackle prospects are among the most desirable assets to pursue in each NFL draft class, and Fashanu could be the finest available this year.

A good offensive line is especially vital for a head coach like Jim Harbaugh, who prefers to run the ball whenever feasible.

#2 - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

The Chargers already have an excellent group of wide receivers, so adding an elite tight end could help Justin Herbert progress to the next level in the passing game.

Brock Bowers is an exceptional receiver with excellent skills after the catch. His massive size also makes him a solid blocker, which is crucial for top-level players in this position.

#3 - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been well-known for producing elite defensive talents. Kool-Aid McKinstrty is one of their top prospects this year, profiling as a lock-down cornerback, especially in man coverage.

The Chargers' defense severely struggled at times last season, so adding help on this side of the ball makes sense.

#4 - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State Seminoles

Elite pass rushers are always among the most sought-after positions in the early stages of the NFL Draft. Jared Verse has the size and explosiveness to fit the characteristics of a conventional edge rusher.

He also has a variety of block-shedding moves that helped him flourish in college football. Adding him to a rotation that already includes Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could be a lethal combination.

#5 - Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Chargers certainly don't need wide receivers, as this is one of the strongest position groups on their roster. That doesn't mean that they can't still get even better, nor should they avoid Marvin Harrison Jr.

It's probably unlikely that he is still available with the fifth pick due to his massive upside, but if he is, he could take their offense to a whole new level.

Full list of Chargers' picks available for 2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: Pick 5

Round 2: Pick 37

Round 3: Pick 69

Round 4: Pick 105

Round 5: Pick 142

Round 6: Pick 183

Round 7: Pick 226