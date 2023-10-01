Who are the Chargers-Raiders announcers today on CBS? All about NFL Week 4 game's coverage team

The Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 4:05 p.m. ET on Oct. 1 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the booth for the Chargers-Raiders game on CBS. Melanie Collins will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Harlan will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Green will provide color commentary for the Week 4 game on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Raiders injury report

Justin Herbert will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers have listed Corey Linsley (illness), Deane Leonard (hamstring) and JT Woods as out for Week 4. Austin Ekeler (ankle) and Derwin James (hamstring) are doubtful while Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) and Alohi Gilman (heel) are questionable.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has had a strong start to the season, throwing for 939 yards and six touchdowns in three games. However, Los Angeles is third in the AFC West with a 1-2 record. Herbert will be key for the Chargers if they are to get the win against the Raiders on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, will be without star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), Curtis Bolton (knee) and Nate Hobbs (ankle) for Week 4. The visitors have also listed Roderic Teamer (Achilles) Malcolm Koonce (groin) and Maxx Crosby (knee) as questionable for this weekend.

Since Garopplo is ruled out of Week 4, the Raiders are expected to start with rookie Aidan O'Connell as their signal caller against the Chargers.

NFL Week 4: How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders?

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game will be telecast live on CBS. Fans who do not have access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV or Paramount+. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Game: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Stadium: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Date: Sunday, Oct.1

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Fubo TV and Paramount+

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.