Who is Chase Young's girlfriend, Sophie Piteo? All about 49ers star's personal life

Sophie Piteo is a registered pharmacy technician and the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young. Piteo and Young have been dating since their time at Ohio State University, where Young was one of the country's most sought-after collegiate football stars.

They're still going strong as Young prepares for the first Super Bowl of his four-year Pro career. This article will shine a light on Piteo. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Sophie Piteo?

Sophie Piteo was born and raised in Ohio to Jaylene and James Piteo. The Piteo family is sports-inclined, with Sophie's sister, Sarah Piteo, playing softball at Muskingum University, Ohio

Meanwhile, Piteo was a star athlete at Independence High School and captained numerous school teams. Piteo excelled in other departments, being on the National Honor Society and serving as vice president of the student body.

Upon graduating high school in 2017, Piteo enrolled at Ohio State University. At OSU, Piteo earned a B.S. in Psychology in 2020 and served as a community assistant at Tailwind Group in Columbus. Piteo is on track to earning a Doctorate of Law degree at the Cleveland State University – Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Sophie Piteo and Chase Young met in college

Sophie Piteo and Chase Young's times at Ohio State University overlapped, and the couple became an item during that time. Young was a star defensive back for the Ohio State Buckeyes during that period. Upon completing his college football career, he was always touted as a first-round pick in the NFL.

Eventually, the Washington Commanders (then Redskins) selected Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, Young's career has experienced numerous highs and lows.

These days, Chase Young plays for the NFC powerhouse, the San Francisco 49ers. The Ohio State alum and his teammates are preparing for the Super Bowl versus the Kansas City Chiefs.