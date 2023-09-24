Who are the Chiefs-Bears football game announcers for today on FOX? All about NFL Week 3 game's coverage team

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited clash is set to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth for the Chiefs-Bears game on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest. Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Olsen will provide color commentary for the Week 3 contest on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs vs. Bears injury report

Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wideout Richie James Jr. (knee) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) for Week 3. The hosts have also listed Isiah Pacheco, Kadarius Toney and Willie Gay Jr. as questionable for Sunday's clash against the Bears.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs' offense this weekend after helping the team to their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Chicago Bears are without defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) for Week 3. The visitors have also listed offensive linesman Nate Davis as questionable.

Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the Bears, who are yet to win a game this season.

NFL Week 3: How to watch Chiefs vs. Bears?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game will be telecast live on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL campaign.