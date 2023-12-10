Who are the Chiefs-Bills announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 14 game's coverage team

With a 6-6 record going into Week 14, the Buffalo Bills' hopes of qualifying for the postseason are in jeopardy. Even worse for the Bills, they will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming game.

In their Week 14 matchup today, both teams may be a little desperate as the Chiefs try to recover from their 27-19 setback to the Green Bay Packers.

Kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday's game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and it will be broadcast on CBS. The majority of the country can watch the match on CBS, where the network's top commentators will call it.

Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter, while color analyst Tony Romo will join play-by-play caller Jim Nantz in the commentary booth.

How to watch and stream Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14?

Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Buffalo Bills, led by signal-caller Josh Allen, will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and feature two of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The Bills desperately need a victory today to improve their postseason prospects, and they are running out of opportunities to turn around their luck following their most recent 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following a defeat to the Green Bay Packers last week, the Chiefs missed a chance to assume a commanding position in the AFC. That defeat gave rise to rumors that this team's quality is declining. The Chiefs can end those conversations permanently if they win today. This contest is developing into one of the most interesting ones thus far this season.

CBS will broadcast the game live as the Bills and Chiefs square off, while Paramount+ will offer streaming access.

Even while CBS is a part of most cable bundles, you may watch the game if your subscription doesn't incorporate the network or if you don't have cable TV. For individuals who fall into that group, streaming from services like NFL+, SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV or FuboTV is your best bet.

Below is a list of all the information you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN (Canada)