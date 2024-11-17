Who are the Chiefs-Bills announcers today? Coverage team for Week 11 showdown explored

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in a blockbuster Week 11 clash on Sunday. The matchup between the two AFC teams will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The game will be broadcast on CBS, where Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the announcers' booth. Nantz will provide the play-by-play commentary, while Romo will handle the color commentary, providing the analysis. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: NFL+ and Paramount+

Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Trending

Land Clark will serve as the head referee. Here's a look at Clark's crew that will help him officiate the Week 11 game:

U: Paul King

DJ: Tom Stephan

LJ: Jeff Hutcheon

FJ: Jabir Walker

SJ: Dominique Pender

BJ: Brad Freeman

RO: Bob Hubbell

RA: Rick Loumiet

NFL 2024 season: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Week 11 game preview

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs (9-0) are having a perfect season so far. They are coming off a thrilling 16-14 win against the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

Kansas City is chasing a historic three-peat and Andy Reid's team could not have had a better start to the 2024 season. The Chiefs have virtually sealed a spot in the playoffs but will aim to maintain their unbeaten run. Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes will start as Kansas City's quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Bills (8-2) are on a five-game win streak. Buffalo is leading the AFC East and will look to end Kansas City's unbeaten run.

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen will start for the Bills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.