Who should Chiefs pick with #31 overall selection in 2025 NFL draft? 5 options for Andy Reid to consider

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. They were blown out in the contest, which ended their pursuit of becoming the first team in NFL history to achieve a three-peat of Super Bowls.

Now that the 2024 season has officially concluded, head coach Andy Reid and their front office can use the offseason to adjust their roster and attempt to make another run next year. One of the best ways to do so is through the 2025 NFL draft. They have the 31st overall pick in the first round and should consider the following options.

Chiefs options with 31st pick in 2025 NFL draft

Chiefs draft outlook

#1 - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Andy Reid has been well known for targeting speed at the wide receiver position above all else. Isaiah Bond is projected as one of the fastest of the top prospects this year, so he could be on his radar. He was also a replacement for Xavier Worthy in the Texas Longhorns and they could link up in Kansas City with DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown both scheduled to become free agents.

#2 - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Emeka Egbuka is another speedy wide receiver who is projected to be selected at some point in the first or second round of the 2025 NFL draft. If he is available at 31st, he makes sense as a potential target for the Chiefs. In addition to Hopkins and Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman are also free agents this year, so they need reinforcements for the position.

#3 - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Chiefs offensive line has been a relative weakness this year, but it got completely exposed by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure all game long, including being sacked six times. Philadelphia did so without blitzing, so drafting a top offensive tackle prospect like Josh Simmons may be their best strategy.

#4 - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Tony Pauline selected Aireontae Ersery for the Chiefs with the 31st pick in his most recent Mock Draft. He identifies offensive line as one of their biggest needs and selecting a tackle would allow Joe Thuney to potentially move back to his natural guard position.

#5 - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon Ducks

Kansas City is thin on their defensive line behind All-Pro Chris Jones with several of their players on expiring contracts. This includes Charles Omenihu and Tershawn Wharton, so improving their depth here would be wise. Derrick Harmon has some of the highest upside at his position and makes sense as a potential target.

