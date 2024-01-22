Who do the Chiefs play in AFC Championship Game 2024? Kansas City's road to Super Bowl LVIII explained

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed their spot for the 2024 AFC Championship game. Andy Reid's team took down the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the Divisional Round to progress to the next round of the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs will square off against the Baltimore Ravens in this year's Championship Game. However, Kansas City will not have home-field advantage for the crunch matchup.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. They won the AFC West title and took the No. 3 seed in the conference.

In the wild-card round, the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium. They then edged past the Bills at Highmark Stadium in the divisional playoff game to make it to their sixth straight AFC Championship game.

Now, only Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens stand between the Chiefs and another appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens finished the regular season with a 13-4 record. They took the No. 1 seed in the AFC and directly qualified for the divisional round, without having to play in the wild-card game.

Baltimore crushed the Houston Texans 34-10 in its first playoff game this season on Saturday. John Harbaugh's team will have to take down the reigning Super Bowl champions to play in this year's big game.

NFL Playoffs: How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship game?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will continue to lead his team's offense in the AFC Championship game vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Fubo TV

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

In last year's big game, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. With Patrick Mahomes leading the team's offense again this season, the Chiefs will fancy their chances of defending their crown.