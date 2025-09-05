Who are the Chiefs vs. Chargers announcers for Week 1? Coverage team for first international game in 2025 explored

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The two AFC West teams will play the first international matchup in Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday night.
Who are the Chiefs vs. Chargers announcers for Week 1 game?
The Chargers vs. Chiefs game will not be broadcast on national TV. However, fans can livestream the Week 1 contest on YouTube, with Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner serving as the announcers in the booth. Stacey Dales will be the sideline reporter, while Terry McAulay will be the rules analyst.
Eisen will handle the play-by-play commentary for the Friday night game, while Warner will serve as the analyst.
The Chiefs reached their third straight Super Bowl last season. However, they were denied a history three-peat with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.
Kansas City has won nine straight AFC West titles. However, Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows that his divisional rivals can cause his team problems.
"Yeah, listen, they're well coached. (Chargers Head Coach) Jim (Harbaugh) does a great job with that crew; he's got good coordinators and good coaches," Reid said this week. "Like any year, early in the season, you have to be ready and flexible to adjust with new things that might come up."
Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the Chiefs.
Meanwhile, the Chargers reached the playoffs last season, but crashed out in the wild-card round with a loss to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Justin Herbert will lead the offense for the Chargers.
Here are some key details for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 1 game:
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NA, KSHB 41 for locals in Kansas City
- Live stream: YouTube or Fubo
- Venue: Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil
