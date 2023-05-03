Who is Chris Fowler's wife, Jennifer Dempster? Everything you need to know about ESPN broadcaster's relationship

ESPN is making another change to its NFL booth for Monday Night Football. As per reports, Chris Fowler will replace Steve Levy as the play-by-play announcer on the network’s second MNF team.

Amid Fowler's new designation with the broadcast giants, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially about his wife, Jennifer Dempster.

Interestingly, Jennifer used to work as a fitness model and instructor. When she was 16, she toured and performed with "American Dance Machine" throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Jennifer appeared on the 1990s ESPN show "BodyShaping" and it was around that time that she met her future husband Chris Fowler. She typically participated in aerobics and stretching segments during her time on the show but also took part in resistance training.

Due to her charm and beauty, Jennifer landed roles in movies like "It's About Time" (2005), "Marci X" (2003), "Runaway" (2005) and "The Chew" (2011).

Jennifer and Chris got engaged in Paris. They married in 2006 at Okeha Castle in New York. They do not have any children.

What is Chris Fowler's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Chris Fowler has a net worth of around $7 million as of 2023. His net worth has been boosted throughout his career as a sports broadcaster.

Fowler graduated from the University of Colorado in 1985 with a degree in science. As a student, he served as a producer and co-host for a weekly magazine program aired over a cable television system in Boulder, Colorado from 1983 to 1985.

He worked as a reporter for KCNC-TV before joining ESPN in July 1986. Fowler has been with the broadcast giants since. Notably, he hosted the popular show "College GameDay" between 1990 and 2014 for college football games.

Fowler recently signed a new contract with ESPN which will see him work on NFL's MNF games. His previous deal was reported to be in the region of $35 million over nine years. He also had a separate contract with ABC.

The details of Fowler's new deal are unknown.

