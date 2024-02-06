Who is Christian McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo? Meet 49ers star's partner

Christian McCaffrey has established himself as one of the best running backs since entering the NFL in 2017 via the Carolina Panthers. After a shade over five seasons in Carolina, the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, and he's gone on to become one of their most critical players.

This season, McCaffrey has been the driving force behind San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl and is in contention to win the MVP award. The 49ers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason finale on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Amid McCaffrey's stellar performances this campaign, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his partner, Olivia Culpo, who was Miss Universe in 2012.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All we know about Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey (L) with his partner Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's family and early life

Olivia Culpo was born on May 8, 1992, in Cranston, Rhode Island, to parents Susan and Peter Culpo. She has Irish and Italian ancestry from her mother's side.

Olivia has two elder siblings, Pete and Auroro, and her two younger siblings are named Gus and Sophia.

Olivia Culpo's schooling and education

Olivia studied at St. Mary Academy – Bay View in Riverside, Rhode Island. She later committed to Boston University but did not complete her graduation.

Olivia Culpo's career

Olivia works as a model and actress. She won the 2012 Miss Rhode Island USA competition and went on to win the Miss USA pageant on June 3 that year.

On Dec. 19, 2012, Olivia was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas, Nevada. She became only the eighth representative from the US to win the title.

Apart from her beauty titles, Olivia has also gone on to become a successful entrepreneur. In July 2020, she launched her eyewear collection with Privé Revaux. Some of her other business ventures include co-founding a line of canned alcoholic mixed drinks called Vide, as well as a restaurant named the Back 40 in Rhode Island.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's relationship timeline

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo had their first date in June 2019, after being set up by a mutual friend. The two quickly hit it off and struck up a romantic relationship, going Instagram public in November that year.

On April 2, 2023, during the NFL offseason, McCaffrey and Culpo announced that they were engaged to be married.

As per reports, Olivia purchased a Super Bowl suite at Allegiant Stadium as a gift to McCaffrey's mother Lisa, to watch the Chiefs-49ers showdown on Sunday, Feb. 11.