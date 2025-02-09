Who is commentating on Super Bowl 2025? Exploring broadcast team for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl 2025 is the final game of the 2024/25 NFL season. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as they look to lift the Lombardi Trophy at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of a showdown between the best teams in the league, let's examine the commentators for the game.

Who is commentating on Super Bowl 2025?

F0x Sports will broadcast Super Bowl 2025 live from New Orleans. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will commentate on the big game, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters. Mike Pereira will be the rules analyst.

Let's look at the team ahead of Super Bowl 59:

Kevin Burkhardt

Kevin Burkhardt is the Fox Sports lead play-by-play announcer for the NFL. Burkhardt has been with the network since 2013 and is the main host for their MLB coverage.

Burkhardt has been calling football games since 2009 when he worked for Compass Radio Networks. He is the most experienced member in the Super Bowl booth and will be a source for top-notch play-by-play commentary during the big game.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest football player of all time. The New England Patriots legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon retired from professional football in 2023 and joined the Fox Sports broadcast team ahead of the 2024/25 NFL season.

Brady has been a regular on the broadcast since becoming a lead analyst. He has overcome early-season jitters to become one of the better voices in the booth. He'll bring his Hall of Fame-caliber knowledge of the game to the booth in Super Bowl 2025.

Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews will be the sideline reporter for the big game. She has been with Fox Sports since 2012 when she joined after an eight-year stint with ESPN.

Since then, she's been a constant in NFL games as a sideline reporter. Andrews will be a major part of the pregame, game, and post-game broadcast.

Tom Rinaldi

Tom Rinaldi will join Andrews on the sidelines for Super Bowl 2025. Rinaldi is an experienced reporter who has worked for CNN and ESPN.

He has covered notable events like the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup and NCAA for the network.

Mike Pereira

Mike Pereira, who has been with Fox Sports for over a decade, will be the resident rules analyst for the big game.

He officiated at the collegiate level for 14 years before a two-year stint in the NFL. He'll be available for any contentious calls observed from the booth.

