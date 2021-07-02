Who is Corey Fuller? How many of his brothers play or have played in the NFL?

Corey Fuller is a former NFL wide receiver who played college football at Virginia Tech. In his final season with the university, he played in all 13 games, making eight starts and catching 43 passes for 815 yards and six touchdowns.

Fuller was drafted with the 171st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The six-foot-two, 200 lbs receiver played 28 games for the Lions and recorded 18 receptions for 288 yards and one touchdown. In December 2016, Fuller was signed off the Lions' practice squad by the New Orleans Saints. He was released by the Saints in November 2017 after suffering an injury.

Corey Fuller is a member of a famous NFL football family.

The Famous Fuller Football Family

The Fuller family has four current and former NFL players. Let’s take a look at them.

Vincent Fuller

#FBF @VFull22 returned a blocked FG for a 74-yard TD in 2004. #Hokies down No. 6 WVU 19-13 at Lane Stadium.



Via @ESPNCFB pic.twitter.com/tb6xnklxF5 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) March 31, 2017

38-year-old Vincent is the oldest brother of the Fuller clan. The former pro football safety played college ball at Virginia Tech. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The six-foot-one, 190-lbs safety played 73 games in the NFL with the Titans and registered 163 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Vincent made brief stops at the Lions and New England Patriots but did not feature in any NFL games for them.

Kyle Fuller

The most famous and accomplished of the four brothers is 29-year-old cornerback Kyle Fuller, who was a star cornerback at Virginia Tech. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Fuller played seven seasons in Chicago and made the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro team once in 2018. The six-foot, 194 lbs corner signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos in March this year.

The veteran has recorded 390 tackles, four forced fumbles, 82 pass deflections and 19 interceptions during his NFL career.

Kendall Fuller

The youngest Fuller brother followed in his older siblings' footsteps by playing college football at Virginia Tech. The cornerback was then drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Fuller played two seasons in D.C. before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2018. He made a crucial interception in Super Bowl LV to help the Chiefs win the Lombardi trophy.

In March 2020, the 5-foot-11 cornerback signed a four-year deal to return to Washington.

Edited by jay.loke710