Who are the Cowboys-Eagles announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 14 SNF game's coverage team

In a Week 14 battle, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Birds will undoubtedly want to return to winning ways against the Cowboys after suffering just their second loss of the season in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys are coming off their fourth straight win and will be going into this NFC East clash full of confidence, so it won't be an easy game for Philly. In order to pass the Eagles for the top slot in their division, the Cowboys will now need to extend their winning streak to five games.

The game, which could determine who finishes first in the NFC East, will broadcast on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET. Commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico of NBC will be on call for the game. From the sidelines, Melissa Stark will be providing updates.

How to watch and stream Eagles vs Cowboys on Sunday Night Football?

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the formidable San Francisco 49ers 42-19, their worst loss of the 2023 campaign. After that setback, the Birds are now leading their division by one game over their Week 14 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

If Dallas wins today, they can close the gap with Philly. Even with a victory, the Cowboys will still need the Eagles to lose at least one of their final three regular-season games in order to finish first and earn home playoff games.

NBC's Sunday Night Football, with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark handling call responsibilities, will broadcast live coverage of the NFC top-of-the-table game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 PM. The game will also be available for fans to stream on Peacock, an affiliate of NBC.

The game at AT&T Stadium will also be aired by a number of streaming platforms. You have the option to watch on SlingTV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream, each of which has a different package available.

For further details on how to watch or stream the Week 14 Sunday Night Football game live, see below:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentator), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Peacock, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, SlingTV