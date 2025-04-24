Who are the Cowboys going to draft? Listing top 3 players Jerry Jones could select in first round feat. Tetairoa McMillan

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult 2024 campaign that saw the franchise struggle on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The offense had almost no run game and the passing game struggled to consistently move the ball as well. Meanwhile, the defense could not stop the pass nor the run on a regular basis either.

As a result, the 2025 NFL Draft is extremely important for the Cowboys to get right. Should they do well and add key pieces, the Cowboys could be once again competing for the playoffs in 2025. However, if the franchise does not draft well, the Cowboys could find themselves behind both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders for the next few seasons.

The Cowboys need help at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary. As a result, the Cowboys should consider every option in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the top three players the Cowboys could target on draft night:

Top 3 players Jerry Jones could select in first round

#1) Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan is a great wide receiver who succeeds in contested catch situations down the field. He plays a different style than star WR CeeDee Lamb, something that could create playcalling versatility in the Dallas offense.

Another receiving option would not only benefit QB Dak Prescott, but it would also open and free up both Lamb and McMillan, creating a schematic nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Cowboys had the 27th best rushing yards per game total in 2024, something that would unquestionably change and improve if Hampton was selected by the Cowboys. Although he is not as media popular as Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, Hampton is an elite prospect at the running back position who can succeed in both run and pass situations.

At North Carolina in 2024, he had over 2,000 total yards and 15 total touchdowns.

The Cowboys struggled in the secondary in 2024 and have injury concerns once again for star cornerback Trevon Diggs. As a result, adding one of the top defensive backs in the nation would instantly improve the Cowboys defense against the pass in 2025 and form a strong partnership opposite Daron Bland.

Johnson had two interceptions in 2024 for Michigan and was a Second-team All-Big Ten and a Second-team All-American last year.

