Who are the Cowboys-Lions announcers on ESPN? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys will square off in an NFC matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The game with major playoff implications starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Cowboys-Lions game on ABC and ESPN. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Aikman will supply the color commentary for the Week 17 game on Saturday night as part of 'Monday Night Football.'

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions injury report for NFL Week 17

Dak Prescott will start for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out Rico Dowdle (ankle) and Johnathan Hankins (knee) for Week 17. The home team also listed Viliami Fehoko (knee) and Tyron Smith (back) as questionable.

The Detroit Lions will be without C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), James Houston (ankle), and Brock Wright (hip) for Week 17. The road team has listed Cam Sutton (toe) as questionable.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: TV schedule and live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Week 17 NFL game will air on ABC and ESPN. Fans in Dallas can watch the game live on the local channel WFAA 8 DFW, while those in Detroit can catch the game on FOX 2

The Cowboys-Lions contest on Saturday Night as part of MNF can also be streamed live on Fubo TV and ESPN+.

Game : Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

: Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions Stadium : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Date : Saturday, Dec. 30

: Saturday, Dec. 30 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WFAA 8 DFW (for locals in Dallas) and FOX 2 (for locals in Detroit)

: WFAA 8 DFW (for locals in Dallas) and FOX 2 (for locals in Detroit) Streaming: Fubo TV and ESPN+.