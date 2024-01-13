Who are the Cowboys-Packers announcers on FOX? NFL's NFC wild-card game coverage explored

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Green Bay Packers in the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 14. The crunch NFC wild-card game is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olson will be in the booth on FOX for the Cowboys-Packers game. Erin Andrews will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will provide color commentary for Sunday's NFC wild-card game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for Wild Card round

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will start vs. the Packers in the NFL Wild Card game on Sunday.

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

The Dallas Cowboys have most of their players available for the first round of the playoffs. Cooper Rush (illness) is the only played listed as questionable on the home team's roster.

The Cowboys finished as NFC East winners with a 12-5 record. Star quarterback Dak Prescott will lead the offense for Dallas in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) as questionable heading into their trip to Dallas. AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) is doubtful for the playoff game.

The Packers finished second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record, winning their final three regular-season games. Jordan Love will start as Green Bay's quarterback in the postseason.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC wild-card game

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers NFL playoff game will air nationally on FOX. Fans in Dallas can catch the game live on local channel FOX 4 DFW.

The Cowboys-Packers postseason game can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Date : Sunday, Jan. 14

: Sunday, Jan. 14 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX and FOX 4 DFW (for locals in Dallas)

: FOX and FOX 4 DFW (for locals in Dallas) Streaming: Fubo TV