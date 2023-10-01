Who are the Cowboys-Patriots announcers today on FOX? All about NFL Week 4 game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys square off against the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited clash will commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth for the Chargers-Raiders game on FOX. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the match.

Burkhardt will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will provide color commentary for the Week 4 game on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots injury report for NFL Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys have ruled out Tyron Smith (knee) for Week 4. The hosts have also listed Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), Zack Martin (ankle) and Peyton Hendershot (ankle) as questionable.

Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas offense this weekend. The quarterback has led his team to second in the NFC East with a 2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have listed Christian Barmore (knee), Davon Godchaux (ankle), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Sidy Sow (concussion), Cole Strange (knee) and Shaun Wade (shoulder) as questionable for Week 4.

Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the Patriots. The quarterback led New England to its first win last week and will be hoping to build on that momentum this weekend.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots game will air on Fox. Fans in Dallas can watch the game on FOX 4 DFW while those in New England can view to matchup on WFXT, Channel 25.

The contest can also be streamed live on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

Game : New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

: New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys Stadium : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Date : Sunday, Oct. 1

: Sunday, Oct. 1 Start Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: 4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX, FOX 4 DFW (for local fans in Dallas) and WFXT, Channel 25 (for local fans in New England)

: FOX, FOX 4 DFW (for local fans in Dallas) and WFXT, Channel 25 (for local fans in New England) Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL+

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.