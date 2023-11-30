Who are the Cowboys-Seahawks announcers on Amazon Prime? All about NFL Week 13 TNF game's coverage team

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Cowboys-Seahawks game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 13 game on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report for NFL Week 13

QB Dak Prescott will start for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys do not have any players listed on their injury report heading into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. The hosts will be hoping to extend their three-game win streak on Thursday.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to start against the Seahawks for the TNF game.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks will be without Phil Haynes (toe) for their Week 13 game. The visitors have also listed Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Dareke Young (abdomen) as doubtful.

Leonard Williams (ankle), Will Dissly (hip) and Dee Eskridge (ribs) are the three players that are questionable for Seattle. Quarterback Geno Smith is expected to lead the offense for the Seahawks.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: TV schedule and live stream details

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Dallas can watch the game live on the local channel KDFW (FOX/4) while those in Seattle can catch the game on KCPQ (FOX/13).

The Cowboys-Seahawks contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

