Who do the Dallas Cowboys play in the NFL Playoffs? Dak Prescott-led team's postseason schedule explained

The Dallas Cowboys have made it to the NFL playoffs for the third consecutive year. Mike McCarthy's team finished the 2023 regular season by clinching the NFC East title.

The Cowboys capitalized on the Philadelphia Eagles' poor run in recent weeks and overtook their rivals in the divisional standings.

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 38-10 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Dallas will now be aiming to make a deep run in the postseason.

The Cowboys grabbed the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will face the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Packers finished second in the NFC North, behind the Detroit Lions. Green Bay recorded three straight wins in the past three weeks to move to 9-8 and book a ticket for the postseason. Matt LaFleur's team beat the Chicago Bears in Week 18 to confirm a spot in the playoffs and the Packers secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

How to watch and stream the NFL Wild Card game between Cowboys and Packers?

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 14. The crunch clash is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. ET at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys-Packers NFL playoff game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Stadium : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Date : Sunday, Jan. 14

: Sunday, Jan. 14 Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming: Fubo TV

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Dallas Cowboys last won the Super Bowl in 1996. Since then, they have failed to get past the divisional round in the 12 seasons when they made the playoffs. Dak Prescott and co. will hope to carry their momentum into the postseason. Their first playoff test comes in the form of Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers.