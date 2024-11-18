Who is Daniel Jones' backup? Exploring Giants depth chart as QB gets benched after 2-8 record

The Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants might be over. Ian Rapoport reported that Jones has been benched for the foreseeable future after the team's 2-8 start to the 2024 NFL season.

Jones' benching perhaps ends one of the toughest eras in modern Giants history, punctuated by false hopes, regular-season disappointment and consistent late-game collapses. As the Giants enter Week 12, let's take a look at Jones' backup, who is set to take over the starting job.

Who is Daniel Jones' backup?

Per reports, Tommy DeVito will take over the starting job from Daniel Jones. DeVito will be entrusted with the QB1 duties ahead of the more experienced Drew Lock, who replaced Jones in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20.

DeVito has started six games in his NFL career, all of which came last season. He went viral for his stellar run of form, which saw him earn an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. He was eventually relieved of the starting job in 2023 after some subpar performances, but he did enough to remain on the roster for the 2024 season.

The other quarterback on the depth chart is Drew Lock, a six-year NFL veteran. Lock has played 30 games in his career, including 23 starts. However, he hasn't been a consistent starter since 2020, when he was with the Denver Broncos. Lock has featured twice for the Giants this season, both coming off the bench.

How have the New York Giants performed in 2024?

The New York Giants are having a forgettable 2024 season but are well-placed for a top three draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The team has endured inconsistent play at the QB position, which has paled in comparison to some serviceable defensive play.

The Giants have lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders (twice), Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and most recently, the Carolina Panthers. Their only wins have come against the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

The fan base will hope that the QB change will give the team a midseason boost and provide Malik Nabers with a solid running mate for the rest of the year.

