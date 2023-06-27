Who is Darby B? Former NFL cheerleader trends on social media as wedding dance video goes viral

Darby B, a former NFL cheerleader, has taken the internet by storm with her sensational wedding dance, which is now trending on social media. She has amassed a substantial following on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where she boasts an impressive 31.5k followers.

Darby, whose surname has not been made public, is not only a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, but also a registered emergency/trauma nurse.

Former Arizona Cardinals' cheerleader Darby Ball

Darby B boasts an impressive STEM background that spans various disciplines within the healthcare field.

She has over seven years of experience as a registered nurse in a Level 1 Trauma Center Emergency Department. Additionally, Darby's expertise extends to the Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Emergency Room.

Her role as a PRN pre/intra/post-operative Registered Nurse for an oral maxillofacial surgeon for 3.5 years further showcases her skill set.

In an interview with the Science Cheerleaders, Darby discussed how cheerleading and dance blended with her STEM career:

"I work a stressful job and being able to have an outlet has always been incredible. Dance has been a way of expression for me my entire life. Dance has provided me with many friendships that have helped me build confidence and that has also made me confident in the workplace."

As an Arizona State University critical care professor, she has also contributed to shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. She also has a Master's degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Darby B's viral wedding video

Darby B's wedding reception dance has gained a lot of attention after she wasted no time in sharing her special day with her Instagram followers. She posted multiple reels of her wedding reception dance, which you can see below.

The first reel alone has soared to stratospheric heights, clocking in an astounding 15.7 million views. With 791k likes and over 2,000 comments, it's clear that Instagram users can't get enough of Darby's infectious energy.

It was a high-energy performance with pom-poms in tow, as Darby and her dazzling bridesmaids took the center stage.

They flawlessly executed a meticulously choreographed dance routine to none other than Beyoncé's timeless hit, "Crazy In Love." The pure exhilaration radiating from them is palpable, and the audience couldn't help but join in on the party.

In the second reel, Darby's dad takes the spotlight alongside his beaming daughter.

The videos have taken the internet by storm, with fans wowed by the entire spectacle.

