Who is Darius Slayton dating? All about Giants WR's girlfriend Anna Hall

All we know about Darius Slayton's girlfriend Anna Hall

Anna Hall was born on March 23, 2001, in Denver Colorado, to parents Ronette and David Hall. She has two elder sisters, Kathryn and Julia, and a younger sister named Lauryn.

The Hall family has an affinity for sports. Anna's father David was a three-sport letterman at the University of Michigan: the quarterback on the football team, a basketball player and a competitor in the decathlon. Kathryn played tennis at Michigan, while Julia ran track for the school.

As a young girl, Anna played soccer, volleyball, lacrosse and field hockey. She also skied during the winters and swam for her neighborhood pool team in the summers.

Anna attended Arapahoe High School in Centennial but switched to Valor Christian for her second year. She was the New Balance Nationals pentathlon champion three times in a row between 2017 and 2019 and also won the New Balance Nationals high jump event in 2018.

Anna committed to Georgia in 2019 and spent three years with the Bulldogs honing her skills. She suffered an injury to her foot in June 2021 during a 100m hurdles event, which crushed her dream of participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Later in the year, Anna committed to Florida and represented the Gators for two years.

In 2019, Anna won the gold medal at the Pan American U20 championships in heptathlon in San Jose. She also won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Championship in Eugene and silver at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest.

Anna went on to represent the USA in the heptathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and finished in fifth place overall.

Anna reportedly began dating Darius Slayton last year. The couple made their relationship public in November when they shared pictures of each other on social media.

