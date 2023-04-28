Who are Darnell Washington’s parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Darnell Washington is one of the best tight ends remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs star surprisingly went undrafted in the first round but is expected to get selected on Day 2 of the draft.

As Washington is set to get his break into the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life and his parents.

Washington and his younger brother Ezekiel were raised by their mother Katrina Graves. Washington was seven years old when his father walked out on his family.

Katrina is a survivor, to say the least. She has been involved in a few fatal car accidents. One had placed her in a temporary coma and another relegated her for four months to a rehabilitation facility, keeping her away from her children.

According to some reports, Washington came from a big family with a total of eight siblings, including himself. He has four brothers and three sisters but was separated from all of them except brother Ezekiel once he was moved into a foster home at a young age.

By his own admission, Washington lived in a foster home until he was in the third grade. He was eventually reunited with his mother, but Katrina's criminal past record meant that it was difficult to find stable housing for the family.

Washington is currently married and has two daughters with his spouse.

How did Darnell Washington fare in the 2022 season?

Georgia Bulldogs TE Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington ended the 2022 season by winning the CFP Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs. He recorded 454 yards on 28 receptions for two touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors in the process.

Washington won the CFP championship with the Bulldogs in the 2021 season as well. He finished his three-year sojourn at Georgia with 45 receptions for 776 yards and three touchdowns.

It's almost certain that Washington will be selected on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it will be interesting to see which team he plays for in the 2023 season.

