Who is Dave Canales' wife, Lizzy? All about new Panthers HC's personal life

Lizzy Canales is an author, speaker, and wife of the Carolina Panthers head coach, Dave Canales. She was a high school and college athlete who won numerous laurels for her institutions.

According to Black Stone Publishing, Lizzy Canales has a master's degree in secondary health education. She is passionate about nutrition, the mountains and wildlife.

The couple met while attending Azusa Pacific. They built a friendship and became email pals while Lizzy spent a semester abroad. Upon her return to the United States of America, Dave asked Lizzy out on a date, and as they say, the rest is history.

Do Lizzy and Dave Canales have children?

Yes, Lizzy and Dave Canales have four children: Ashby, Benjamin, Beatrice, and Amaya.

Lizzy and the children were regular attendees of Dave's home games during his stint as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dave Canales' NFL coaching history

Dave Canales entered the NFL in 2010 as a Seattle Seahawks coaching staff member. Canales was personally recruited by then-Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who saw something in his former USC staffer.

Canales spent 13 years as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. The highlight of his tenure in Seattle came at the end of the 2013 NFL season, when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. The legion fueled the franchise and steamrolled the Denver Broncos, giving Carroll and his coaching staff the victory.

During his time in Seattle, Canales occupied numerous positions on the coaching staff. He served as the wide receiver, quarterback, and passing game coach. He worked extensively with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

At the end of the 2022–23 NFL season, Canales was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become their new offensive coordinator. The Azusa Pacific alum was phenomenal in the role, guiding Baker Mayfield to the best year of his career.

The Bucs eventually advanced to the divisional round before being eliminated by the Detroit Lions. Just a few days later, Canales was formally named head coach of the Carolina Panthers.