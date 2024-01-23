Who is David Tepper's wife Nicole? All about Panthers owner's life partner

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is married to Nicole Tepper, the team's chief administrative officer. David and Nicole Tepper have been married since 2019 and have been in a long-term relationship.

In this article, we shine the light on Nicole Tepper and explore what she does as the chief administrative officer of the Panthers. So, without further ado, let's look at Nicole Tepper's profile.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Nicole Tepper?

Nicole Tepper is the chief administrative officer of the Carolina Panthers and the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper. Nicole started dating David after his divorce from his first wife, Marlene Resnick Tepper.

According to the Carolina Panthers website, Nicole Tepper has been an active Panthers' administrative staff member since they were purchased in 2018. She has expertise in administration, making the Panthers a lovely place to work.

Nicole and David Tepper's charitable ventures

The Teppers established the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation in 2020. The foundation was created to champion many philanthropic causes, from food insecurity to education, and has provided the region with millions of dollars in charitable contributions.

In 2022, the Teppers donated $10 million to Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library through their foundation. The Library was established to make technology and library resources accessible.

Since donating, Nicole Tepper has been heavily invested in the project. The Tepper Foundation has opened each school year at Charlotte-Mecklenburg by distributing school supplies and backpacks to thousands of students or gifts to teachers in conjunction with Classroom Central. This local organization provides supplies to students in need.

David and Nicole Tepper also founded the Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program at the University of South Carolina. Through this platform, they have contributed to the Panthers' Player Impact Committee, the Charlotte Ronald McDonald House and the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte.

Since getting married, David and Nicole Tepper have worked hard to give back to the community and ensure hope for the future. Nicole Tepper has used her platform well and garnered a significant amount of goodwill over the years.