Who is Dawson Knox's girlfriend Alex Seefeldt? All about Bills TE's partner

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his personal trainer, Alex Seefeldt.

Seefeldt, Knox's fiancee, was born and raised in Buffalo. According to her LinkedIn page, she completed her education at the Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart for high school and the University of Buffalo's School of Public Health and Health Professions for college, where she earned a Bachelor of Science three years ago.

Alex Seefeldt, of course, is a Buffalo Bills supporter. But supporting the Bills is nothing new for her. She was a fan of the team even before she began dating Knox in the spring. Seefeldt is a personal trainer and athlete, as per her Instagram profile.

Seefeldt spent nearly 10 years working as an instructor on a temporary basis at Master Khechen's Martial Arts Academy before becoming a fitness instructor.

Though dating rumors involving Dawson Knox and Seefeldt began earlier, the couple didn't confirm their relationship until June 30 on Instagram. Seefeldt tagged the Pro Bowler in a few photos posted online of herself and Knox holding hands at the CMA Fest in Nashville.

Knox made a funny remark on the post, saying, "Lil farty,” with a love emoji.

When and where did Dawson Knox propose to Alex Seefeldt?

In Nov. 2023, Dawson Knox proposed to his fiancee Alex Seefeldt on a magnificent beach. The tight end expressed his deep love and gratitude for his partner in a heartfelt message, calling the event the highest point of his life.

The 27-year-old NFL player wrote:

"I have found the one whom my soul loves," in an Instagram post that included many pictures from the beach proposal. "You know when you know. And it was only a matter of months to figure out that I wanted to live out the rest of my days with this woman.”

The Buffalo Bills player was pictured in the post bending down on one knee in front of Seefeldt. Other pictures showed the couple's loved ones in attendance and their embrace and kiss following her acceptance of his proposal.

Seefeldt posted a video of the proposal on her page and captioned it, saying it was the easiest "yes" she had ever said. "God is so good," she wrote as a caption. "Ready to do life by your side FOREVER!!!”

Several Bills players, including wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Damar Hamlin, congratulated Dawson Knox. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Mike Gesicki of the New England Patriots and tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers also congratulated Knox.