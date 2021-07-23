Who is DeAndre Hopkins' girlfriend, Breanna Young?

The NFL announced its new vaccination policy on Thursday and informed teams that games will not be rescheduled if an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19 forcing the team to enter quarantine. They will have to forfeit the game.

After the announcement, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted that he was mulling his future as he won't be taking the vaccine, but does not want to risk hampering his team if he tests positive for COVID-19.

Hopkins explained that he's against the vaccination because of the after-effects it had on his girlfriend Breanna Young's brother. He said:

"My girlfriend brother in the military got the vaccine and had heart problems right after. When you stand for something they hate you!"

Gary Sheffield Jr., son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield, supported DeAndre Hopkins in his decision to stand up for what he believes in. Hopkins quoted a post from Sheffield with, "They love you one minute then hate you the next! Know thyself."

They love you one minute then hate you the next! Know thyself. https://t.co/aNKbgO5NSK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

Hopkins has gone as far as contemplating retirement from the NFL because of the new vaccine policy. He tweeted:

"Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don't want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL."

Hopkins immediately deleted the tweet.

DeAndre Hopkins deleted a tweet “questioning [his] future” in the NFL after the league announced any team with a COVID outbreak due to unvaccinated players could result in a forfeit pic.twitter.com/PsOeCWQy4u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2021

The revelation that DeAndre Hopkins opted against getting the vaccine after his girlfriend Breanna Young's brother suffered some health issues after taking the shot got her trending online. Here's a quick look at Breanna Young and just about everything NFL fans would like to know about her.

Who is Breanna Young? When did Breanna Young and DeAndre Hopkins go public?

Breanna Young

Breanna Young and DeAndre Hopkins were first spotted together on a beach in May. She shared pictures of the couple on her Instagram story, which made their relationship public.

Young had a huge following on Instagram but recently deleted her account. She also has a child with former NFL wide receiver Josh Stewart.

Apart from being a social media influencer, Young is also a licensed pilot and flies charter planes.

Edited by jay.loke710