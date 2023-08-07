Who are DeMarcus Ware's children? All about HOF OLB's personal life

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed DeMarcus Ware on Saturday at a special ceremony in Canton, Ohio. The NFL legend was joined by Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and Zack Thomas in this year's enshrinement class.

Although Ware made it to the Hall of Fame, little is known about his personal life, especially his children, Marley, DeMarcus Jr. and Michael. Unfortunately, two more of his children died at birth due to health complications, while one passed away due to a miscarriage.

Ware married Taniqua Smith in Alabama in March 2005, just a month before he was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft. The couple faced challenges during their marriage due to Taniqua’s three difficult pregnancies.

They had their first miscarriage in April 2006 before their son Omar passed away as a stillborn. Taniqua and Ware tried for a baby for the third time but in January 2008, the doctors found that the baby's heart had stopped beating as a fetus.

Eventually, they adopted a girl child named Marley in 2008. More good news followed two years later when the couple had their first biological child together, a son named DeMarcus Jr.

However, Ware and Taniqua divorced in 2012. They remain on good terms for the betterment of their children.

In February 2017, the NFL legend began dating fitness coach Angela. The couple married in April 2021 and have a son together named Michael, who was born on October 30, 2021.

DeMarcus Ware's NFL stats and career honors

Former Dallas Cowboys OLB DeMarcus Ware

The Dallas Cowboys picked DeMarcus Ware in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. The linebacker spent nine years in Dallas before joining the Denver Broncos on a three-year contract.

Ware recorded a total of 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles and three interceptions across 12 years in the league. He earned nine Pro Bowl honors and four All-Pro First-Team honors, while winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.