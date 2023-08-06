Who is DeMarcus Ware's ex-wife Taniqua Smith? How long were they married?

DeMarcus Ware was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The legendary linebacker had his moment alongside Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and Zack Thomas in this year's enshrinement class at a special ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Although Ware made it into the Hall of Fame, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his ex-wife, Taniqua Smith.

Taniqua was born on August 8, 1981. According to reports, she is the daughter of a police officer but the names of her parents are not available. Interestingly, Taniqua attended Auburn High School, in Alabama, where she first met DeMarcus. The couple grew close and eventually began dating.

Taniqua reportedly worked at a deli and often used to sneak cookies, Snickers chocolates, Gatorade and sandwiches to DeMarcus to give him the required nutrients for his football career.

The couple married in a courthouse in Alabama in March 2005, just a month before DeMarcus was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft. Meanwhile, Taniqua became a personnel member of the Air Force after graduation.

Unfortunately, Taniqua underwent three extremely hard and delicate pregnancies while attempting to grow a family with Ware. They had their first miscarriage in April 2006 before giving birth to Omar, who was stillborn. Taniqua and DeMarcus tried for a baby for the third time but in January 2008, the doctors discovered that the child's heart had stopped beating as a fetus.

Nonetheless, the couple found joy later in 2008 when they adopted a girl child named Marley. Two years later, DeMarcus and Taniqua became biological parents for the first time when they welcomed a son, DeMarcus Jr. on November 20, 2010.

However, DeMarcus Ware and Taniqua Smith divorced in 2012 after seven years of marriage. They continue to remain on good terms for the betterment of their children.

Ware remarried in April 2021 and has a son named Michael with his wife Angela.

DeMarcus Ware's NFL stats and career honors

Former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware

The Dallas Cowboys selected DeMarcus Ware in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. The linebacker spent nine years in Dallas before joining the Denver Broncos on a three-year deal.

Ware racked up 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles and three interceptions across 12 years in the big league. He earned nine Pro Bowl honors, four All-Pro First-Team honors and a Super Bowl title with the Broncos in 2016.