Who is Derek Carr's backup? Exploring Saints depth amid QB's shoulder injury

Derek Carr's shoulder injury has threatened his status for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports on Friday. With head coach Kellen Moore set to enter his first season with the Saints, the quarterback situation has become an urgent issue for the team.

The Saints' backup quarterback depth now consists of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci behind injured Carr. None of the backups instilled confidence in the 2024 season when Carr sat out seven games because of oblique and hand injuries.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Rattler and Haener struggled mightily in Carr's absence last year. The pair went a combined 0-7 as starters. This raises serious questions about the situation of the Saints' quarterback if Carr is out with his latest injury setback.

This is another shoulder ailment for Derek Carr, who had a sprain in the AC joint in 2023. He did not miss any games for that specific injury, though. The present shoulder issue seems more complicated, and possibly surgery may be needed from several sources.

Carr's contract status complicates matters further for the Saints' quarterback situation. He still has two years left on the four-year, $150 million contract he signed in 2023 that comes with $60 million guaranteed. His cap figure for 2025 is $20.4 million but spikes to $69.2 million in 2026.

Saints' draft strategy shifts from possibility to necessity amid Derek Carr situation

NFL: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

With the ninth overall pick in this month's NFL draft, the Saints now face increased pressure to select a quarterback. Before Derek Carr's injury news broke, taking a quarterback was considered a smart possibility for New Orleans. Now, it has become practically a necessity.

"Now everybody knows getting a quarterback in the NFL Draft went from a possibility for the Saints to practically a necessity," Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports wrote on Friday.

The betting odds reflect this shift in urgency. Earlier this week, quarterback was the favorite position for the Saints' first pick at +300 odds. After the Carr injury, those odds moved dramatically to -105, with cornerback far behind at +625, according to BetMGM.

Potential draft targets include Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. The Saints have been linked particularly strongly with Sanders, who was already the betting favorite to land with New Orleans before Friday's news about Carr's injury.

The timing of the injury news creates additional challenges for the Saints' draft strategy. Other teams now recognize their desperate need for a quarterback, potentially reducing New Orleans' leverage in trade discussions if they try to move up from the ninth spot.

If the Saints draft a rookie quarterback, they face a difficult decision: start the rookie immediately or rely on their struggling backups. Neither Rattler nor Haener showed they could effectively lead the offense in 2024, as the Saints finished with a 4-13 overall record.

The Saints have financial flexibility, with about $27 million in cap space available if they pursue a veteran quarterback option. However, the free agent market has largely been picked over at this point in the offseason.

