Who are Devon Allen's parents, Louis and Joey? All you need to know about Eagles’ speedy WR

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen could be one of the NFL's flashiest players. He signed with the Eagles on April 8, 2022, a day after he was brought into the facility, to a three-year undrafted rookie deal. He was cut by the team on Aug. 30, 2022, but signed to their practice squad the next day.

Allen is a track star who is a three-time U.S. national champion and two-time Olympian. He was also the 2014 NCAA 110-meter hurdles champion.

Allen was born and raised in Arizona and attended Brophy College Preparatory. He is the son of Louis Allen and Joey Knudson. His father died three days before his son's world championship for the 100-meter hurdles.

Devon Allen claims he is the fastest player in the NFL

Devon Allen during the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Diamond League 2023

While he has yet to take an NFL snap yet, Devon Allen made the bold claim that he is the fastest player in the NFL.

Allen made the claim in a recent TMZ interview, saying nobody else is faster than him.

"Nah, I definitely am. I definitely am," Allen said. "I'm not gonna roast those guys, because what they (have done is) impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school, and he smoked me when we were in high school.

"And DK (Metcalf) running 10.3 (seconds in a 100-meter dash) a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy who's 6-4, 225. But I think, especially at the top level – top five, top 10 in the world – there's a big gap in terms of performance. I'm not saying these guys couldn't do it."

Allen will be looking to make the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster this season.

He showed some potential last year as he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game.

Will Allen's speed translate to the field and earn him an active roster spot this season?

