Who is Dexter Lawrence’s father? All you need to know about Giants DT’s family

Earlier on Thursday, Dexter Lawrence agreed to a contract extension with the New York Giants. The defensive tackle will reportedly sign a blockbuster four-year, $90 million extension with the team.

The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. Fans are now curious to learn more about his parents, Dexter Lawrence Sr. and Julia Parker.

Dexter's father, Dexter Lawrence Sr. was a football player during his college days. He featured as a linebacker at Arkansas State for a few seasons.

Meanwhile, Julia Parker was into sports when she was younger. According to reports, she ran track at the University of Arkansas.

When Julia had her first son, Dexter, she encouraged him to play football from a young age. She also provided him with the nutrition that helped him achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

Dexter often credits his mother for being his support system while growing up. He regularly posts pictures with her on Instagram.

During the 2022 season, Dexter banned his mother from attending the playoff contest between the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field because he knew Julia would be going at it with Eagles fans during the game.

Dexter also has a younger brother named Devon who played running back at the University of North Carolina.

What is Dexter Lawrence's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Lawrence is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He has made most of his wealth throughout his NFL career.

However, Lawrence's net worth is expected to skyrocket after his bumper new four-year, $90 million contract extension with the New York Giants.

The Giants picked Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played college football with the Clemson Tigers and won two CFP championships with them.

