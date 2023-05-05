Who is Dexter Lawrence’s girlfriend Donna McCain? All you need to know about Giants DT’s relationship history

Dexter Lawrence has agreed to a lucrative four-year, $90 million contract extension with the New York Giants. The 25-year-old is set to become the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Amid Lawrence's contract extension with the "Big Blue," fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Donna McCain.

Donna is a culinary specialist and works as a private chef for professional athletes. She is the owner and head chef at Elite Performance Cuisine, LLC.

Donna graduated from Johnson & Wales University with a degree in culinary nutrition. She always seemed to have a passion for cooking and is now enjoying her life as a professional chef.

Dexter and Donna first met in March 2020 when the latter made a meal for the defensive tackle along with a few other NFL stars. Dexter seemed to hit it off with Donna, and the pair quickly began dating.

Donna often posts pictures of herself and Dexter on her Instagram account. The couple seem to enjoy traveling and spending time with each other.

Donna deserves a lot of credit for keeping Dexter in the best shape possible to play in the NFL. The defensive star's impressive performances for the Giants over the past few seasons have landed him a bumper new contract extension.

Dexter Lawrence's stats in 2022 season

Dexter Lawrence finished the 2022 season with an impressive 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended. He was one of the best defensive players for the New York Giants, who finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 record.

In two postseason games, Lawrence recorded 12 tackles. However, the Giants were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round.

However, New York will take a lot of positives from last season and look to build towards a Super Bowl appearance for next year. Giants head coach Brian Daboll certainly believes that Lawrence is the man to lead his defense for next season.

