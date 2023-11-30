Who is DK Metcalf's dad, Terrence Metcalf? All about Seahawks WR's NFL star father

DK Metcalf's dad is Terrence Metcalf, a retired NFL player and the current head coach of Coahoma Community College. Terrence Metcalf played in the NFL for over eight years and spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Terrence Metcalf was the first person in his family to play in the National Football League, and this obviously inspired DK Metcalf to work hard to make the league. In this article, we will take a look at Terrence Metcalf's college career, his NFL career, and his life outside football. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Terrence Metcalf's college football career

Terrence Metcalf played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. The older Metcalf made a name for himself in the NCAA powerhouse. Terrance was twice named to the First Team All-SEC while also being an All-American in 2001. He eventually declared for the 2002 Draft and was drafted by the Bears in round three.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that DK Metcalf also chose to enroll in Ole Miss over a decade later, in 2016. The younger Metcalf played in Ole Miss for three seasons, making his impact felt in the later part of his collegiate football career. DK Metcalf broke out in his sophomore season, amassing a stat line of 39 catches for 646 yards and seven TDs.

DK was on his way to even better stats in his third year, posting 26 catches for 569 receiving yards before sustaining a season-ending neck injury against Arkansas University. Thus, he ended his collegiate career with a stat line of 67 catches for 1,228 receiving yards and 14 TDs.

Terrence Metcalf's NFL career

Terrence was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2002. The older Metcalf was brought in to play the guard position for the Bears, a position that he excelled at in college. Terrence appeared for the Bears from 2002-08 and proceeded to spend time with both the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints during training camp in 2009 and 2010. However, he only appeared for one franchise, the Chicago Bears, in his NFL career. Terrence eventually retired from the league in 2010 to pursue other ventures.

As for his son, DK Metcalf, DK was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in round two of the 2019 NFL Draft. DK Metcalf had a stellar NFL Combine, and he was viewed as a steal in the second round due to his undeniable physical gifts. Since joining the NFL, Metcalf has become one of the best and most consistent pass catchers. The big-bodied wideout has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods, he has amassed multiple 900-plus receiving yards seasons, and he has helped the Seahawks to three postseason appearances. DK might be the younger Metcalf, but he's certainly not doing badly in the accolades department.

Terrence Metcalf's post-NFL career

Terrence Metcalf lived a childhood dream of playing in the NFL. The Clarksdale, Mississippi native appeared in 78 NFL games, starting in 25 of them. That's not bad for a third-round pick, and it inspired his son to pursue a career at the highest level.

Following the completion of his playing career, Metcalf became a coach at Pearl River Community College, Poplarville, Mississippi. He learned the rudiments of coaching there before making the jump to assistant coach with Coahoma Community College.

Eventually, the former Chicago Bears guard was promoted to the interim head football coach position at Coahoma Community College in December 2022. He was later named full-time head coach that month. Terrance has occupied that position ever since.