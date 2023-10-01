Who are the Dolphins-Bills announcers today on CBS? All about NFL Week 4 game's coverage team

The Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The crunch contest between the two AFC East teams will start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Dolpins-Bills game on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the Week 4 game on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Bills injury report

Josh Allen will start as quarterback for the Bills in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills will be without Jordan Poyer (knee) for their clash against Miami. Apart from that, the hosts don't have any major injury worries.

Josh Allen has led the Bills to a 2-1 record so far this season. The quarterback will be eager to get his side over the line against their divisional rivals on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins have ruled out linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) for Week 4. The visitors have also listed Salvon Ahmed (groin), Terron Armstead (back/ ankle/ knee), Deshon Elliot (ankle/ groin) and Connor Williams (groin) as questionable.

Tua Tagovailoa has looked solid for the Dolphins this season, leading them to the top of their division with a 3-0 record. The quarterback will try to keep his team's unbeaten record intact when they face the Bills this weekend.

NFL Week 4: How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills?

The Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game will be telecast live on CBS. The game will also be available on WFOR-TV in Miami and on WIBV-TV in Buffalo.

Fans who do not have access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV or Paramount+. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 1.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL campaign.