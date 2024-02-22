Who is Doug Williams' wife Raunda? All about former Washington QB's partner

Doug Williams made history with the then-Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders) in the NFL in 1988 by becoming the first African-American quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. He also won the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance in the big game against the Denver Broncos.

Williams has continued his association with the Washington franchise after hanging up his cleats. He is currently serving as senior advisor for the Commanders since 2021.

Since it's Black History Month, fans have been curious to learn more about Williams' personal life, especially his third wife, Raunda.

All we know about Doug Williams' wife Raunda

According to reports, Raunda was born on Aug. 26, 1973. She attended Grambling State and earned a B.A. in Mass Communications before obtaining an M.A. in school and psychological counseling and an Ed.D. in developmental education from Nicholls State University.

Raunda joined the staff at Strayer University as a graduate assistant in 1999. She then quickly moved up the ranks and became the school counselor in 2002 before being named graduate teacher assistant in 2003.

In 2011, Raunda took up the role as Strayer's Student Success instructor. Since 2014, she has been serving as an adjunct instructor.

Raunda also briefly worked as a manager at Enterprise Rent a Car before joining Strayer.

Raunda and Doug married in July 2005. At the time, Doug was a Personnel executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Doug and Raunda have six children together, Jasmine, Doug, Jr., Lee, Temessia, Laura and Carmaleta.

Raunda is also the stepmother to Ashley, Doug's child from his first late wife Janice Goss, and Adrian, Doug's son from his second marriage with Lisa Robinson.

Doug Williams net worth: How much is the former Washington QB worth in 2024?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Doug Williams is worth around $10 million as of 2024. He made most of his wealth during his pro football career.

Williams played nine seasons in the NFL, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins. He also had a two-year sojourn with the USFL's Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws from 1984 to 1985.