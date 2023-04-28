Who are Drew Sanders' parents? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Drew Sanders is considered one of the best remaining linebackers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Arkansas Razorbacks star did not get picked in the first round but will be hoping to hear his name called out on Day 2 of the draft.

As Drew is expected to get drafted in Round 2, fans have been curious to learn more about his parents, Mitch and Shelly.

Interestingly, Mitch has been a football coach for more than 25 years. Being a coach's son, Drew was always around the game and wanted to be a part of it from a young age.

Mitch helped his son build a strong physique in middle school. Meanwhile, his mother Shelly helped with the nutrition.

In the summer of 2016, the Sanders family moved to Texas as Mitch got a job at Lake Dallas High School. He served as a coach with the team for a few years and Drew trained under his dad during his junior and senior years.

In 2020, Drew joined the Alabama Crimson Tide. It's safe to say that both his parents were extremely proud when he helped Alamaba win the CFP national championship in 2021. In 2022, Drew transferred to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mitch last served as the offensive coordinator at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. However, going by his Twitter bio, Mitch is currently working as a project manager for Distinctive Pools.

How did Drew Sanders fare in the 2022 season?

Drew Sanders is a CFP National Championship winner, having won the title with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021. He transferred to the Arkansas Razorbacks the following season.

Sanders had a stellar debut season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The linebacker racked up 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks and five passes defended in what was one of the most exhilarating breakout performances of the year.

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Sanders clearly has the build to play in the big league. However, it will be interesting to see which team he suits up for in the NFL 2023 campaign.

