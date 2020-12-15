Who has the most dropped passes in the NFL?

What has been widely viewed as a strength for the Dallas Cowboys has become a weakness in at least one way in this disastrous 2020 season for "America's Team."

The Cowboys are 4-9 and in last place in the embarrassingly winnable NFC East division in which the leader (6-7 Washington) has a losing record.

Through the season-ending injury to quarterback Dak Prescott and subsequent midseason QB carousel, through the injuries across the offensive line, through the struggles of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, through the ineffectiveness of one of the NFL's worst defenses, through the mounting criticism of first-year head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys were still praised for having one of the NFL's better receiving corps.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, third-year pro Michael Gallup and rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb give the Cowboys arguably the most talented WR trio in the NFL. Tight end Dalton Schultz is also a productive player at his position.

But as good as their receiving corps is, the Cowboys as a team lead the NFL this season in dropped passes.

Cowboys lead the NFL in dropped passes

According to NBC Sports, the Cowboys have dropped 26 passes through 13 games. It doesn't seem like a big number, but two dropped passes per game on average can have a big negative impact on an offense that can't afford to waste possessions and scoring opportunities.

Dallas' drops could be attributed to the revolving door at quarterback. After franchise QB Prescott suffered a broken ankle in Week 5, the Cowboys started veteran Andy Dalton for a couple of weeks before he suffered a concussion and then contracted COVID-19. Dallas started rookie Ben DiNucci for a game, then practice squad call-up Garrett Gilbert started a game, and then Dalton returned a few weeks ago.

That means the Cowboys' receivers and running backs have caught (and dropped) passes from four different quarterbacks this season and experienced four different QB changes. In the NFL, a team's passing game relies heavily on timing and chemistry between quarterbacks and pass-catchers.

The Cowboys have had chemistry and consistency issues in their passing game, which can create a climate for drops.

Otherwise, the Cowboys' receivers are good. Cooper ranks 10th in the NFL in receptions (80). Lamb ranks 23rd overall and second among rookies in receptions (61). Shultz is sixth in the NFL among tight ends in receptions (51).

Behind the Cowboys, there's a three-way tie for second place in the NFL in dropped passes. The Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each have 21 drops as a team. Like the Cowboys, the Chiefs and Bucs have a lot of talent at the playmaking positions. The Lions have had significant injuries to their receiving corps, which can, like Dallas, create chemistry and timing problems.