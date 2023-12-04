Who is Drue Tranquill's wife, Jackie Tranquill? All about Chiefs LB's life partner

Jackie Tranquill is a well-being teacher at Holy Person Joseph Mishawaka Clinical Center and the significant other of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill. Jackie has worked in the field of dietary and sustenance since 2016. She studied at Purdue College in Indiana, where she completed her four-year program in dietetics.

Furthermore, Jackie Tranquill has spent time honing her craft, as even while studying at Purdue University, she functioned as a dietetic understudy at the US Branch of Veterans Undertakings from May to August 2016. Not too long after, Jackie Tranquill moved to London, England, to work as a dietetic understudy at the Ruler’s School Clinic NHS in London. Jackie worked there for a few months before making her way back to the United States of America.

Later, in 2018, she filled in as a well-being and health teacher at the St. Joseph Mishawaka Clinical Center, a job she maintains to this day.

When did Drue and Jackie Tranquill meet?

Drue and Jackie Tranquill are both from Tennessee, and they both attended Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The couple began dating in their teenage years and built their love story from there.

The couple spent some time overseas for studying and work reasons, and it was in Iceland that Drue proposed to Jackie. Of course, she said yes, and like they say, "The rest is history."

How many children do Drue and Jackie Tranquill have?

Jackie and Drue Tranquill have been married since 2018, and they share three children (one boy and two girls).

The couple welcomed their first child, Elijah Tranquill, into the world in May 2019. Elijah made his social media debut on Father's Day, 2018, when Drue posted a family picture with his son and stated that fatherhood had been the most significant honor of his life.

Following the birth of Elijah, the couple has since welcomed two daughters into their family. The Tranquills welcomed their first daughter, Anna, in April 2021, while they birthed their second, Mackenzie, in November 2022.

Drue signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and is a versatile linebacker. Jackie and the children occasionally come to watch Drue play on the gridiron and support him.