Who is Dwayne Haskins' fiancée Kalabrya  Gondrezick?

On Sunday, Kalabrya and Dwayne Haskins made it official, with the couple formally announcing their engagement on social media. The former Washington Football Team quarterback got down on one knee and popped the question in a restaurant in Las Vegas.

Dwayne Haskins is well known for his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Football Team. That said, little is known of Haskins' fiancée. Here's a quick look at everything an NFL fan needs to know about Dwayne Haskins' fiancée, Kalabrya Gondrezick, and their relationship.

Who is Kalabrya Gondrezick?

Former West Virginia star Kalabrya Gondrezick

Kysre (Kalabrya) Gondrezick was born July 27, 1997, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, welcomed into the world by her mother and father, Grant Gondrezick and Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick.

Kalabrya earned all-league honors in both Big XII and Big Ten conferences. After committing to Michigan State and playing one season, Gondrezick transferred to West Virginia.

Dwayne Haskins is an engaged man pic.twitter.com/7AtZKZUS1J — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 11, 2021

Before all her accomplishments in college, Kalabrya Gondrezick was named the Michigan Miss Basketball and Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year. Gondrezick averaged 40.5 points per game as a senior and finished her high school career ranked second in the state in all-time, scoring with 2,827 points.

Kalabrya followed in her father's footsteps in basketball. Her father played at Pepperdine and in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Gondrezick's mother also had a successful college career, winning a national championship at Lousiana Tech.

After finishing her college career, Kalabrya was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever. Gondrezick will make roughly $70,040 as a rookie on the Indiana Fever roster.

How long has Kalabrya been dating Dwayne Haskins?

Kalabrya and Dwayne Haskins

The length of Kalabrya and Dwayne Haskins' relationship hasn't been released to the public. They have pictures together dating back to when Dwayne Haskins was the starting quarterback for Ohio State. Kalabrya was also in attendance when the Washington Football Team drafted Haskins.

The couple broke the news about their engagement on their Instagram accounts. Kalabrya posted, "All my life, I've prayed for you. My favorite dream come true." Haskins finally took the plunge when he popped the question on Sunday.

Haskins wrote in the caption of Kalabrya's post, "Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever.."

The ring that Haskins purchased for Kalabrya has a massive diamond that's surrounded by many diamonds. Kalabrya's ring caught the attention of Darren M. Haynes, who posted "PEEP THE RING!" when he spoke about the couple's engagement.

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is getting married.......PEEP THE RING! pic.twitter.com/nex3K9Wccb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 12, 2021

Dwayne Haskins has had a rough start to his NFL career but is looking to turn things around in Pittsburgh. NFL fans could say it's a perfect fit with Haskins and the Steelers.

