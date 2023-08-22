Who is Dyami Brown's brother Khafre Brown? All about Commanders WR's personal life

Dyami Brown looks set to have a breakout season with the Washington Commanders in 2023. The wideout has looked impressive in training camp and in the team's two preseason games so far.

Brown caught two passes on 27 yards for one touchdown in the Week 2 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He was later evaluated for a concussion but reports claimed that he hadn't suffered any major injury blow.

Since Brown has become the talk of the town among Commanders fans, some have been curious to learn more about his younger brother Khafre Brown, who plays college football for the South Florida Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Khafre was born on May 29, 2001, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended West Mecklenburg High School and decided to play football after watching his brother Dyami.

Khafre committed to South Florida in 2020 and has played three seasons with the team as a receiver. In his first season, he caught 15 passes on 337 yards for two touchdowns.

In 2021, he recorded just one reception on 75 yards for a touchdown. Last year, he made four receptions on 61 yards but failed to score a touchdown.

If Khafre wants to join his elder brother in the NFL, he will need to make his senior year count this season before potentially entering the draft.

Dyami Brown's NFL stats and career

Washington Commanders WR Dyami Brown

The Washington Commanders selected Dyami Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, the wideout is yet to find his feet since entering the big league.

Across two seasons with Washington, Brown has 17 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdown receptions came in October 2022 against the Tennessee Titans.

Nonetheless, Brown is expected to get his big break in the upcoming 2023 campaign. The receiver looks to have formed a strong partnership with Washington quarterback Sam Howell.

Brown has looked sharp in preseason and will be hoping to carry forward the same momentum into the regular season.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 37 votes