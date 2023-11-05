Who are the Eagles-Cowboys announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 9 game's coverage team

The Philadelphia Eagles will be hoping to maintain their dominance in the league, conference, and division when they visit the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field today. They have won two straight games after a poor performance against the New York Jets in Week 6.

FOX will broadcast the game at 4:25 PM, with Greg Olson and Kevin Burkhardt serving as the play-by-play commentator and analyst, respectively, from the broadcast booth. Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews will also be providing updates from the sidelines.

Given that Dallas and Philadelphia are two of the league's highest-scoring units, there should be some efficient offense on display during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Eagles presently hold the best record in the league after going 7-1 this season. But, given the Cowboys' recent winning streak of two weeks, Philly won't have an easy game today. AFC East rivalry is another factor, and Dak Prescott will be trying to pull off an upset.

The Cowboys will have some breathing room in their division if they win today. Although it makes things more precarious, a loss doesn't eliminate their chances. Naturally, winning this will make things much easier for them.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys?

In Week 9, the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit atop the NFC East at 7-1, will play the Dallas Cowboys, their divisional rivals.

Last season, the Cowboys went to Lincoln Financial Field and lost. It seems like they have to win today if they hope to get closer to Philadelphia for the division crown. The Iggles have won all of their home games this campaign and have tallied more than 30 points in each, so that will be a difficult challenge.

FOX will carry the game nationwide, with Greg Olsen handling color analysis and Kevin Burkhardt handling play-by-play commentary.

You can watch the game online if you're not at home and are unable to see it on TV. Fans may watch NFL games this season on a number of streaming platforms, including NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV streaming, SlingTV, and others.

Expand Tweet

Before the game, be sure to know these details:

Date and Time: Sunday, November 5, at 4:25 p.m. EST

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analysis), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, DAZN (Canada)