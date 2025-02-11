  • home icon
Who should Eagles pick with #32 overall selection in 2025 NFL Draft? 5 options for Howie Roseman to consider

By Adam Hulse
Modified Feb 11, 2025 16:25 GMT
Eagles' 2025 NFL Draft outlook

The Philadelphia Eagles capped off their impressive 2024 NFL season by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in a dominant performance.

They have also won two NFC Championships in the past three years, featuring GM Howie Roseman's talented roster. He can add to it even further in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the following options with the 32nd overall pick.

Eagles options with 32nd pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Howie Roseman
Howie Roseman

#1 - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Zack Baun was one of the biggest breakout players of the 2024 NFL season, being selected as a first-team All-Pro after previously spending most of his career as a back-up.

The issue is that he's scheduled to become a free agent this year, and with Nakobe Dean suffering a major knee injury, Jihaad Campbell could add much-needed reinforcements to the Eagles' linebackers.

#2 - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Howie Roseman has been well known for targeting pass rushers early and often in the NFL Draft. He could continue this trend in 2025 by potentially selecting Jack Sawyer at the end of the first round.

He totaled 23 sacks in his four years with the Ohio State Buckeyes, inluding nine in his final season, so he could help to replace pending free agents Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.

#3 - Armand Membou, OL, Missouri Tigers

The offensive line has been a reliable staple of the Eagles' overall success in recent years. They have arguably the best overall unit in the NFL, but with Jason Kelce retiring last year, Lane Johnson nearing the end of his career, and Mekhi Becton a free agent this year, they could use additional depth.

Tony Pauline's Mock Draft suggests Armand Membou due to his versatility of playing mutliple positions across the line.

#4 - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State Buckeyes

Josh Simmons could potentially fall a bit in the 2025 NFL Draft after suffering a season-ending injury in his final college football campaign. He was projected to be one of the top offensive tackles this year prior to his injury, so he could potentially serve as a replacement for the aging Lane Johnson.

#5 - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Shemar Stewart is a polarizing prospect an an edge rusher in the draft this year. His production in college was disappointing, including never having more than two sacks in a single season, but his combination of speed, size, and athleticism still give him plenty of upside.

He could develop into a rotational edge rusher with the Eagles, who have been extremely successful with this position.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
