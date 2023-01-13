Who is Erin Roberge? Meet Packers’ first female athletic trainer

The Green Bay Packers made history by hiring Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Roberge is the first full-time female athletic trainer in the team's history. She has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020. Roberge earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She finished her master's degree in exercise science at Pennsylvania Western University with an emphasis on performance enhancement and injury prevention. In a statement by Packers director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Bryan Engel, he spoke of Roberge's passion and dedication to her work.

Engel said:

"Through the internship experiences over the last few years, it became apparent to us that Erin would be a great addition to our staff. She shares a passion for the athletic-training profession and is dedicated to providing our players with the highest quality health care in the NFL."

Roberge joins fellow assistant athletic trainers Kurt Fielding and Andrew DePietropaolo in working under Engel and Nate Weir, the associate athletic trainer. The Green Bay Packers also have three fellowship athletic trainers. Erin Roberge is making history as the NFL continues to see more women in high-ranking positions.

Could we see more history along with Erin Roberge in the future?

The highest ranking in the NFL belongs to commissioner Roger Goodell, who's held the post since 2006. Goodell remains under contract as the league's commissioner until March 2024. Should he decide to retire after that, a name has been floated as a possible successor: Condoleezza Rice.

Rice was once involved in the Cleveland Browns' head coaching search back in 2018. She's also a former U.S. Secretary of State and current minority owner of the Denver Broncos. Having someone like Rice holding the position of NFL commissioner would send shockwaves throughout all sports.

We've seen women breaking barriers, such as Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first female referee, and Dr. Jen Welter, the NFL's first female coach. Without question, we'll see more women like Erin Roberge making history in the future.

