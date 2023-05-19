Who was the ex-NFL player on Shark Tank? Meet Bubba Q whose barbecue nightmare went viral

Al Baker made the headlines once again in 2013, more than two decades after his NFL career was over. The former Detroit Lions defensive end appeared on ABC’s TV show "Shank Tank" to pitch investors on his family-owned barbeque restaurant known as Bubba's Q in Avon.

It went all well for the three-time Pro Bowler on the business reality show. He was able to seal a deal with investor Daymond John who agreed to invest $300,000 for a 30 percent share. This was meant to be the start of something big for Baker. However, that wasn't the case.

Baker's Shank Tank experience and aftermath

Following the customary exchange of shark banter and intense questioning, Baker agreed to the proposition from fashion tycoon Daymond John. His offer surpassed the proposal made by Canadian multimillionaire Kevin O'Leary, who offered $300,000 for 49% ownership.

Within a span of three years, the former NFL player and his product, Bubba's Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs, emerged as one of the most remarkable success stories of "Shark Tank." Astonishingly, the business has generated a staggering $16 million in revenue during this period.

Contrary to the publicized success story, the Bakers have revealed a vastly different reality. According to them, the actual outcome was far from their initial expectations. They claim to have received $659,653, which accounts for a mere 4% of the revenue.

Instead of the dream they envisioned when appearing on "Shark Tank," they describe their experience as nothing short of a nightmare. The Bakers allege that John, along with several of his partners deceived them in an attempted hostile takeover and withheld the profits.

As per the Bakers' account, John and his representatives abruptly halted communications when The Times began making inquiries. Furthermore, they also discontinued the promotion of a product that used to be available in 1,400 locations.

Al Baker is now engulfed in the nightmare and the sad reality of the business world. His ambitious aspirations for success and wealth have come to a standstill. His family's savings have been drained due to ongoing legal conflicts. He’s been compelled to close down his restaurant, rent out his house, and ultimately sell it at a financial loss.

Al Baker's NFL career roundup

Coming out of the Colorado State Rams football program, Baker was drafted as the 40th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in 1978. He went on to play for the St Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and the Minnesota Vikings in his 12-season career.

Baker played a crucial role in what was known as the "Silver Rush," Detroit's formidable defensive line from 1978 to 1982. This group, comprised of Baker, Doug English, William Gay, and Dave Pureifory, achieved great success and set a franchise record for sacks during their tenure.

Baker's impressive performance places him among the notable NFL players in terms of career sacks. With 65.5 official sacks and 131 unofficial sacks, he has secured a position in the exclusive "100 Sack Club," a group that consists of only 62 players. He also won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and appeared in the Pro Bowl three times.

