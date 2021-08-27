Who is the fastest NFL player ever?

It’s one of the classic water-cooler sports conversations - who is the fastest athlete to ever play in the NFL?

From blistering cornerbacks to lightning-quick running backs and wide receivers, let’s go through some of the various candidates who have a claim to being the fastest player in NFL history.

Tyreek Hill

Most NFL fans under 25 would immediately say Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the fastest NFL player in history. It’s a fair call, as the 27-year-old speedster recently challenged the great Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to a race.

Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2021

The player known as 'Cheetah' did win a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the world junior championships in 2012. However, it could be argued that Hill is not even the fastest player in his own team.

Last season, fellow Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman clocked 21.52 mph during an NFL game, while Tyreek Hill’s top speed is 20.76 mph.

Former Titans RB believes he’s the fastest NFL player ever

Chris Johnson, 35, former three-time Pro Bowl NFL running back, thinks he’s the fastest player in NFL history. He recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where was asked if he is the fastest player in NFL history, to which he replied, 'of course'.

Johnson went on to say that if John Ross, who holds the fastest 40 time in NFL combine history, Tyreek Hill, Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson held a race all in their prime, he would win. Incidentally, Johnson ran the second-fastest 40-yard time at the combine - doing 4.24 secs in 2008.

Bob Hayes

Tyreek Hill and Chris Johnson are undoubtedly two of the fastest players to step foot on an NFL field, but neither of them has won an Olympic gold medal.

Most current NFL fans would have never heard of 'Bullet' Bob Hayes. Let me tell you all about the guy who is probably the fastest player in NFL history.

Bob Hayes won the 100-meter and 4x100 meter relay sprint races at the 1964 Rome Olympics. Hayes equaled the world record with a time of 10.06 seconds in the final. In the semifinals, Hayes became the first man to break 10 secs when he ran 9.91 seconds, wind-assisted.

The two-sport star at Florida A&M University was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys 88th overall in the 1965 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl VI; he was a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL receiving TD leader.

Hayes was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. Imagine how fast Bob Hayes would be with today's modern nutrition and exercise equipment?

Edited by Bhargav