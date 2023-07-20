Who is the fastest tight end in Madden 24? List of top 5 players with highest speed

The NFL Madden 24 ratings were released this week and there's been plenty of buzz around the simulation game.

With the 2023 NFL preseason starting in under three weeks, the ratings for the tight ends have drawn plenty of attention. Moreover, fans have been curious to learn who are the fastest players in the league in that position.

Although tight ends aren't given the opportunity to rush with the ball, they need to be fast once put in motion before the ball is snapped.

A look at the 5 fastest TEs in Madden 24

Here, we take a look at five of the fastest tight ends in Madden 24.

#5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (88)

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 after a five-year spell with the New York Giants. He has been given a speed rating of 88 in the game.

The tight end has recorded 3,594 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 335 receptions in his six-year NFL career so far. The Jaguars will be relying on Engram's speed and agility to beat opposition defenders in the upcoming season.

#4. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans (88)

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

The Tennessee Titans picked Chigoziem Okonkwo in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has been given a speed rating of 88 in Madden 24.

In his debut season with the Titans, Okonkwo put up 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. He will be eager to build on those numbers next season.

#3. Darren Waller, New York Giants (88)

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller

Darren Waller will be eager to impress with the New York Giants in the 2023 campaign after signing with the team in the offseason. The tight end has been given a speed rating of 88 in Madden 24.

Waller is an eight-year NFL veteran but still has an explosive burst. The tight end will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing alongside quarterback Daniel Jones.

#2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (88)

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

George Kittle is one of the finest tight ends in the NFL. He has spent his entire six-year career with the San Francisco 49ers thus far.

Kittle has been given a speed rating of 88 in Madden 24. The 29-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and he also earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2019.

#1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (91)

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is the fastest tight end in Madden 24, getting a speed rating of 91. The Atlanta Falcons star has spent two years in the NFL and racked up 1,382 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 96 receptions.

Pitts is as rapid as they come and he often uses his pace to get the better of his opponents on the field. It will be interesting to see how the tight end links up with quarterback Desmond Ridder in the upcoming season.

