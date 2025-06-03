Who is Frank Ragnow's wife Lucy? Everything we know about retired Lions star's partner

Frank Ragnow retired from the NFL on Monday. The Detroit Lions' starting center shocked the football world, considering that he was fresh off three consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Ad

With Ragnow now set to spend more time with family and friends, let's shine the light on his wife, Lucy Ragnow, and her reaction to his retirement from professional football.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Frank Ragnow's wife, Lucy Ragnow?

Lucy Ragnow is a certified pilates instructor and the wife of former Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. According to Yahoo Sports, she runs her pilates classes under the brand Pilates by Lucyco, which has a dedicated Instagram page @@pilatesbylucyco.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Furthermore, Lucy Ragnow's LinkedIn profile shows that she received her STOTT Pilates Level 1 Mat & Reformer license from Merrithew in 2022. She earned her Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc) degree in Retail and Consumer Behavior from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ad

In addition to being a registered pilates instructor, Lucy supports and contributes to the Rags Remembered Foundation. The foundation was established by her husband, Frank, and is dedicated to guiding grief-stricken families toward healing by promoting "getting outside and enjoying activities together to bond and foster memories."

Ad

How many children do Lucy and Frank Ragnow have?

According to Yahoo Sports, the couple is the proud parents of son Jon Benson Ragnow, who was born in August 2023.

Furthermore, the couple is expecting another child, with Lucy taking to her Instagram page on May 14 to announce the impending arrival of their daughter. Lucy's announcement post was particularly cute as she posted a picture of the Ragnow household with little Jon Benson clutching the ultrasound image of his little sister.

Ad

Lucy Ragnow has no words on Frank Ragnow's retirement

Frank Ragnow's retirement seemingly came out of nowhere, and the entire football community is still in shock. It seems that his wife, Lucy, is just as intrigued by the news.

According to Athlon Sports, Lucy merely reposted the news of her husband's retirement on her Instagram stories without any comment. It remains to be seen how the Lions handle such a significant departure with the 2025 regular season opener just a few months away.

The Lions start their campaign with a game against the Green Bay Packers, and they're set to face one of the toughest schedules in this year's regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.